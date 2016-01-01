Overview

Dr. Thomas Miller Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Miller Jr works at Thomas H Miller MD in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.