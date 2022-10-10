Overview

Dr. Thomas Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Claxton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Tricare Family Medicine in Claxton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.