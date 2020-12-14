Overview

Dr. Thomas Michelsen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine of Surgeons of Des Moines IA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Michelsen works at Memorial Family Practice Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.