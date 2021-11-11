Overview

Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Boston Univeristy - Goldman School - Dental Medicine | Boston University | Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Michalik works at Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Littleton, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO, Aurora, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Maxillary Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.