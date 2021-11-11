See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Boston Univeristy - Goldman School - Dental Medicine | Boston University | Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Michalik works at Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Littleton, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO, Aurora, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Maxillary Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    10146 W San Juan Way Unit 210, Littleton, CO 80127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0930
  2. 2
    Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical
    10120 E Dry Creek Rd Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0931
  3. 3
    Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    25521 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit 100, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7753
  4. 4
    Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center
    2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michalik?

    Nov 11, 2021
    Great doc....wish he was a full service dentist as well...
    Gene G — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michalik to family and friends

    Dr. Michalik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michalik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437223419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University School of Medicine | Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston Univeristy - Goldman School - Dental Medicine | Boston University | Georgetown University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michalik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michalik has seen patients for Maxillary Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.