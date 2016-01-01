Overview

Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Michaelson works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

