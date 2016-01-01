Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Michaelson works at
Locations
Infectious Diseases Associates PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
About Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881668879
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
