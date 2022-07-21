Overview

Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at Pulmonology Associates, Inc in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Bronchiectasis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.