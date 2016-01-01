Overview

Dr. Thomas Mextorf, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Mextorf works at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.