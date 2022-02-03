Dr. Thomas Meskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meskey, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland.
Dr. Meskey works at
Locations
Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 630, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2260Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meskey?
I visited Dr. Meskey at York Dermatologist. My wait time was short, and Dr. Meskey explained things clearly. He was understanding about cost, and said to call back in to work with him if prescription costs were an issue. I was highly satisfied.
About Dr. Thomas Meskey, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State Medical Center
- University Of Maryland
- Pennsylvania State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meskey works at
Dr. Meskey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.