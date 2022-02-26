Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Associates2585 Freeport Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 828-3800
Gateway Towers320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Ste 380, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Directions (412) 471-3818
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Out of the 10 Doctors I have seen at UPMC and AHN, Dr. Mertz was the only doctor to figure out that I had an IgG deficiency. He reviewed all of my records from when I was a child, during and after chemotherapy, did a number of test to figure out what I had. I’d recommend him to my friends and family. 10/10.
About Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942495825
Education & Certifications
- Penn State-Allergy and Imunology
- University of Connecticut Medical Center
- University of Connecticut
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- West Virginia University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mertz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mertz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.