Dr. Thomas Merle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Merle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Merle works at
Kettering Medical Center3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8248
Kettering Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons, Inc.3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5650, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-3611
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He saved my sons life and we are forever grateful. He and the staff at Kettering are the best.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- U Alberta
- University Of Alberta Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Merle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merle.
