Overview

Dr. Thomas Merle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Merle works at KETTERING CLINICS 1 EAST in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.