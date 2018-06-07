Dr. Thomas Meola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meola, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Meola works at
Locations
Murray Hill Medical Group PC317 E 34th St Ste 105, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr - I've been going to him for years. I'm writing this review because Dr. Meola recently went above and beyond. While providing the exam he noticed my right toe was bandaged and asked what happened. When he learned about the problem I was having with my nail he sat down, grabbed a clipper, and helped to fix it. From Dermatologist to Podiatrist, this guy can do it all. He's a good man.
About Dr. Thomas Meola, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982602413
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
