Overview

Dr. Thomas Meola, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Meola works at Murray Hill Medical Group PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.