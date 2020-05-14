Dr. Thomas Menke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Menke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Orthopedic Consultants1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 604, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 255-9059
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very positive. Dr. Menke is very efficient. I had horrible back pain and he gave me injections. I will continue to see him and would highly recommend Dr. Menke.
About Dr. Thomas Menke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menke works at
Dr. Menke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Menke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.