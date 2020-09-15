Overview

Dr. Thomas Mendise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Mendise works at Summa Health Medical Group Paragon Springfield in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.