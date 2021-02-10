Dr. Thomas Melchione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melchione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Melchione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Melchione, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Brawley, CA77 Cadillac Dr Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 920-2082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Critical Care Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 453-4545SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 920-2082
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Such a fantastic doctor. He’s kind, thorough, & patiently listens to all your questions and concerns. He performed my laparoscopy and my incisions are small, low, and are healing beautifully. I had lots of questions after and he took the time to answer them all in detail and created a plan to slow my endometriosis growth and plan for children. I look forward to having children and hopefully having him deliver them! I would recommend him to anyone needing care.
About Dr. Thomas Melchione, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hmong
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melchione works at
