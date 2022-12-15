See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
General Hand Surgery
Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Mehlhoff works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (226)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Wonderful staff. Dr. Mehlhoff was very thorough and patient explaining all the options. I felt he informed me and I ultimately made the decision best for me. I am confident he is the best surgeon I could have for my medical issue.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD

    General Hand Surgery
    English
    1720076151
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    University of South Dakota School of Medicine
    Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehlhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mehlhoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehlhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehlhoff works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mehlhoff's profile.

    Dr. Mehlhoff has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehlhoff on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehlhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehlhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehlhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

