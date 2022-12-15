Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehlhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff. Dr. Mehlhoff was very thorough and patient explaining all the options. I felt he informed me and I ultimately made the decision best for me. I am confident he is the best surgeon I could have for my medical issue.
About Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1720076151
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
