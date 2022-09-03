See All Plastic Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Meeks works at Kitsap General Surgery in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA and Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kitsap General Surgery Pllc
    9927 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 121, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 286-2456
  2. 2
    Chi Franciscan St. Michael Medical Center
    2520 Cherry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 479-4370
  3. 3
    Pacific Surgery Center
    20669 Bond Rd NE Ste 200, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 779-6527

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 03, 2022
    I met this surgeon after 2 collegues that also had breast cancer surgery had went to him, and I am so grateful that I found him. As a breast cancer survivor that had a double nipple sparing mastectomy and was bound too tight then had 8 recons and two blood sepsis with a different surgeon, I was glad to meet Meeks who treated me with dignity and respect and adressed my needs and answered all of my questions and respected my need to downsize quite a bit. I was in a lot of pain prior to meeting him and surgery, and I came out after a smooth surgery feeling brand new. He did such a fab job my mastectomy tattoo s were untouched. The staff suits Dr. Meeks they are wonderful, warm and professional and caring, I only wish I had met him 8 surgeries ago:)
    Lisa Gay — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO
    About Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609081629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meeks has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

