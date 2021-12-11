Overview

Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. McWeeney works at Oregon Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.