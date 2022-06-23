See All Spine Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Thomas McNally, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (64)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas McNally, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McNally works at University Of Illinois Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL, Bartlett, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weiss Memorial Hospital
    4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-7744
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas A. McNally, MD Chicago Health Medical Group
    7411 Lake St Ste 1120, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-7744
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Bartlett Office
    1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-1100
  4. 4
    Elk Grove Villiage Office
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 565, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas McNally, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306857727
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

