Overview

Dr. Thomas McMinn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. McMinn works at Austin Heart - Central Park in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.