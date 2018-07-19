Dr. Thomas McMeekin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMeekin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McMeekin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McMeekin, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. McMeekin works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Alliance Dermatology5210 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 882-9986
-
2
Academic Alliance in Dermatology4238 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-6040
-
3
Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc13321 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 341-1488
-
4
Florida Family Practice & Urgent Care LLC2412 Cypress Glen Dr Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 341-1480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMeekin?
He knows what he is doing!
About Dr. Thomas McMeekin, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1982711925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMeekin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMeekin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMeekin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMeekin works at
Dr. McMeekin has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMeekin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McMeekin speaks German.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McMeekin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMeekin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMeekin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMeekin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.