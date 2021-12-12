See All Addiction Medicine in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD

Addiction Medicine
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. McLaughlin works at Column Health in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Column Health Riverwalk
    290 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (339) 368-7696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Dec 12, 2021
    I have been going to CPM now Column Health for 13 years, and never have I felt judged, alone, or inadequate of my past life choices. I feel Joe and the team have been like family to me, and I will always have a soft spot in my heart for CPM..
    Julie C. — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD

    • Addiction Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518062827
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
