Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
Column Health Riverwalk290 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (339) 368-7696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to CPM now Column Health for 13 years, and never have I felt judged, alone, or inadequate of my past life choices. I feel Joe and the team have been like family to me, and I will always have a soft spot in my heart for CPM..
About Dr. Tom McLaughlin, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.