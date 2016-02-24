Overview

Dr. Thomas McKenna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McKenna works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.