Dr. Thomas McKean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McKean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McKean works at
Locations
Jay Synn MD Pllc24 2nd Ave NE Ste 201, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 324-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So far I am super impressed with my appointment. I was given options for treatment and had everything explained to me that I needed to know. I actually felt good leaving my appointment for once in my life. I will update my reviews if needed. You can't believe everything you read for sure.
About Dr. Thomas McKean, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841359486
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKean works at
Dr. McKean has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McKean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKean.
