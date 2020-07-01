See All Plastic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. McHugh works at Secret Expressions in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Secret Expressions
    Secret Expressions
26511 1-45, The Woodlands, TX 77380
(281) 805-3541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Jul 01, 2020
I’m pleased with my consultation and look forward to surgery. I trust this man and his practice.
Deborah Gessell — Jul 01, 2020
Photo: Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD
About Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265436133
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McHugh works at Secret Expressions in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. McHugh’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.

