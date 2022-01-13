Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with D D Eisenhower Army Med Center
Dr. McGovern works at
Locations
-
1
Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGovern?
I was very comfortable and treated with ease. Dr. McGovern was very proficient and stitched me up perfectly. All the cancer is gone!!
About Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1982702742
Education & Certifications
- D D Eisenhower Army Med Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGovern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGovern works at
Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.