Dr. Thomas McGee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.