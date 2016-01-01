Dr. Thomas McGarry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McGarry Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McGarry Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Grady Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Harper County Community Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Newman Memorial Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. McGarry Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Physical Therapy Health & Sports Care Inc.1723 KANSAS AVE, Woodward, OK 73801 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Harper County Community Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGarry Jr?
About Dr. Thomas McGarry Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427045400
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGarry Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGarry Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarry Jr works at
Dr. McGarry Jr has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.