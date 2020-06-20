See All Plastic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. McEwan works at Cass Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Overland Park
    12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza
    4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Lee's Summit
    120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 220, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2020
    After my initial breast cancer diagnosis at St. Luke’s East Breast Center, I went to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion. I was planning on having all of my surgery and follow up in Rochester. After meeting Dr. McEwan, and bombarding him with questions, concerns, and what I already knew as an RN, I felt 100% confident in his abilities, and I am very happy with the work he has done, and how he has treated me as a patient. He was part of my team for my mastectomy at St. Luke’s, and I wouldn’t change it. I highly recommend Dr. McEwan for any plastic or reconstructive surgery needs. His office is friendly, and his RN, Brook, has done a great job of listening to my concerns and needs.
    Michele M. — Jun 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124255666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McEwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McEwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McEwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McEwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

