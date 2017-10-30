Overview

Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.



Dr. McDonald works at Thomas W Mcdonald MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.