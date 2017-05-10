Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Locations
Davita Medical Group1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 227-7800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Mcdonald .He listened and ran a couple tests.i felt that most of my questions were answered in that short visit and I was pleased when I left.i wasn't left wondering what was going on with me.i would recommend Dr. McDonald.
About Dr. Thomas McDonald, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710956289
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Institute At Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas at Austin
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
