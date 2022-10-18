See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Hand Center|Indiana Hand Center|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine

Dr. McDermott Jr works at OrthoVirginia in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoVirginia
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 534-1326
    OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road
    7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Bursitis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 18, 2022
    Explained procedure thoroughly and made me feel at ease with the treatment plan.
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1265408496
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center|Indiana Hand Center|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine|The Indiana Hand Center-Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Duke Univeristy Med Ctr|Duke Univeristy Med Ctr|Duke University Medical Center*|Duke University Medical Center*
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McDermott Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDermott Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDermott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDermott Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

