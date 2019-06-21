Dr. Thomas McCauley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCauley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCauley, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas McCauley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Thomas McCauley, MD400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 525, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 463-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
***** too bad there's only five
About Dr. Thomas McCauley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian and Polish
- 1851382964
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCauley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCauley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCauley works at
Dr. McCauley has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCauley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCauley speaks Italian and Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCauley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCauley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.