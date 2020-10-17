Dr. Thomas McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McCall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McCall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado
Dr. McCall works at
Locations
1
Highlands Ranch8671 S Quebec St Ste 110, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 Directions (303) 963-0540
2
Arapahoe Park Pediatrics - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0541
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s a shame that so many of these reviews are rating the office staff and not doctor McCall. Dr McCall has been my kids doctor for years. He’s amazing! Top notch! And my three boys have always liked him
About Dr. Thomas McCall, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790840817
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCall works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.