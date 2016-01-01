Dr. McCaffrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. McCaffrey works at
Locations
1
Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
2
Northwestern Lake Forest Hosiptal Care Coach1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (312) 695-6594
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas McCaffrey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Hosp
