Dr. Thomas McBrearty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Covington ENT728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. McBrearty for some time now. He is very good at what he does. He is very knowledgeable and I never feel rushed when I have an appointment. He treats his patients well and always has time to answer my questions.
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U Hosp
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. McBrearty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBrearty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBrearty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBrearty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBrearty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McBrearty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBrearty.
