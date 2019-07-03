See All Cardiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Thomas McBrearty, MD

Cardiology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas McBrearty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. McBrearty works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons
    4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 418-1979
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Atlanta Center for Dental Health
    11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 687-1992
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    North Suffolk Cardiology
    745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 941-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Covington ENT
    728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 730-7195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Kashmira Patel MD LLC
    3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 775-7710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 03, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. McBrearty for some time now. He is very good at what he does. He is very knowledgeable and I never feel rushed when I have an appointment. He treats his patients well and always has time to answer my questions.
    Alan Goldberg — Jul 03, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas McBrearty, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518073758
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McBrearty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBrearty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBrearty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBrearty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBrearty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBrearty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McBrearty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBrearty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBrearty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBrearty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

