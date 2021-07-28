Dr. Thomas Mazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mazza, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mazza, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Mazza works at
Locations
Sollenberger Colon-Rectal Sgy3907 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 232-4567
Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 920-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazza simply put, saved my life. I had acute severe hemorrhage on a Saturday afternoon. Within 5 minutes after calling his answering service he returned my call and had me admitted to the West Shore Hospital off I 81. Some doctors would have told me to monitor the situation and check back while he was astute enough to understand my dire predicament and acted accordingly. Within 24 hours following onset my hemoglobin dropped at least 4 points and later another point, down to 7. How can you ever give a grade to someone like that? There are no grades high enough.
About Dr. Thomas Mazza, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1962426684
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza works at
Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Colectomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
