Dr. Thomas Mayer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Mayer works at Northshore Medical Group in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.