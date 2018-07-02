Dr. Maxey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Maxey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-1813
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 373-1813
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxey?
Dr. Maxey is a great congential cardiac surgeon. He just operated on my husband who is 69 years old but was born a blue baby and was operated on 3 times by the time he was 11 years old at John Hopkins. His pulmonary valve had begun to leak and Dr. Maxey did an amazing job using his same scar from his childhood to open up his chest. If you have a child that has a congential heart defect and needs surgery, please talk with Dr. Thomas Maxey. Thank you. Mike and Linda Woollen
About Dr. Thomas Maxey, MD
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
- English
- 1336325471
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.