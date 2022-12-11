Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Mattio works at
Locations
-
1
Neenah (Main Clinic)1305 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 725-9373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Family Insurance
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Network Health
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattio?
Dr. Mattio adjusted the dose and location of my injections, and I have much better control of my foot as a result. He really listened, and I’m very pleased.
About Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356382535
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattio works at
Dr. Mattio has seen patients for Fever-Induced Seizure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.