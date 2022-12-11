Overview

Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Mattio works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Fever-Induced Seizure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.