Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD

Neurology
5 (115)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Mattio works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Fever-Induced Seizure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Neenah (Main Clinic)
    1305 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-9373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Network Health
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Mattio adjusted the dose and location of my injections, and I have much better control of my foot as a result. He really listened, and I'm very pleased.
    Tammy — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356382535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mattio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattio has seen patients for Fever-Induced Seizure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

