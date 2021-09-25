See All Gastroenterologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Mathew works at Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala
    1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 (352) 732-8905
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sharon Morse
    1400 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 751-4885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Nausea
Achalasia
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
All Types of Food Poisoning
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Duodenitis
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Malnutrition
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomal Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    HealthSmart
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD

    Gastroenterology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1841339090
    Education & Certifications

    Scripps Clinic
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Gastroenterology
