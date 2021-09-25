Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Mathew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sharon Morse1400 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4885
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
I had to have a colonoscopy and was very nervous about doctor Mathews and his staff were very caring and helped put my mind at ease. He came to see us after the procedure and was very thorough in informing what he found and said it was a difficult to get through the entire colon and will follow up with a virtual one later on he showed a lot of compassion and was very caring. The staff at the office and surgery center were exceptional and would definitely recommend him and them to my friends and family. Thank you all and God bless
About Dr. Thomas Mathew, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841339090
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Dysphagia, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.