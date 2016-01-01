Dr. Thomas Materna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Materna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Materna, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Materna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 263 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 589-0104
- 2 240 Williamson St Fl 5, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 355-0478
-
3
Dr. Eyeballs PC279 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 589-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Materna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356480503
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Materna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Materna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Materna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Materna has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Materna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Materna speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Materna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Materna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Materna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Materna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.