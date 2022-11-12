Dr. Thomas Mastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mastri, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mastri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Mastri works at
Locations
Fall Hill Gastroenterology Associates2601 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-9696
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-9696Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my gastrologist since I moved here in 2017.
About Dr. Thomas Mastri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastri has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.