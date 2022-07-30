See All Ophthalmologists in Hurst, TX
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola Univ Of Chicago Stritch Sch Of Med, Maywood Il|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Marvelli works at Marvel Eye Center in Hurst, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marvel Eye Center
    420 Grapevine Hwy Ste 116, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 427-2600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Marvel Eye Center
    6273 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 346-7333
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255317863
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsuec
    • Loyola University Med Center|Lsu Eye Center
    • U Ia Hosps Clins|University Ia Hosps Clins
    • Loyola Univ Of Chicago Stritch Sch Of Med, Maywood Il|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marvelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marvelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marvelli has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

