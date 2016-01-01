Overview

Dr. Thomas Marks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Charlton Memorial Hospital and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Southern New Hampshire Asthma and Allergy in Nashua, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.