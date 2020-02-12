See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (26)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.

Dr. Margulies works at FAMILY PRACTICE GROUP in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Practice Group
    229 W STEWART AVE, Medford, OR 97501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Obesity
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Obesity Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr Douglas G Smith OD — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477575835
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Johns Mercy Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margulies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margulies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margulies works at FAMILY PRACTICE GROUP in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Margulies’s profile.

    Dr. Margulies has seen patients for Obesity, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margulies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margulies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

