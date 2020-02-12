Overview

Dr. Thomas Margulies, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Margulies works at FAMILY PRACTICE GROUP in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.