Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 646-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Margolis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Eye Ctr/Tufts Med School
- Wills Eye Hosp/Jefferson Med College
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
