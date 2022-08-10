See All Dermatologists in Little Rock, AR
Dermatology
Dr. Thomas Manning III, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Manning III works at Little Rock Dermatology Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Little Rock Dermatology Clinic
    500 S University Ave Ste 301, Little Rock, AR 72205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Manning is kind, concerned and informative! I have seen him several times now, and I always feel comfortable and cared for by him and his staff. I'm happy he is my doctor.
    KG — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Manning III, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1447204490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Manning III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Manning III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manning III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Manning III works at Little Rock Dermatology Clinic in Little Rock, AR.

    Dr. Manning III has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

