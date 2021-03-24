Dr. Thomas Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
Carolina Surgical3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 360, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 233-4349
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He performed laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on my wife. The outcome was excellent. He is friendly, personable, professional, and confident. I would recommend him to my friends and family and I would let him operate on me if necessary.
About Dr. Thomas Mann, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255422168
Education & Certifications
- East Birmingham Hosp
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
