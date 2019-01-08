Dr. Thomas Malloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Malloy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Malloy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora), Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Malloy works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malloy saved my life. That's a good start. Not only did he talk with us after the procedure but when we requested to speak again later he came quickly and answered all our questions. I have confidence in him and recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Malloy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285696161
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malloy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malloy works at
Dr. Malloy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
