Dr. Thomas Maibenco, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Maibenco works at Northeast OK Comm Hlth Ctr in Tahlequah, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.